SI Group to sell industrial resins business to ASK Chemicals

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

SI Group announced plans to complete an agreement to sell the majority of its global industrial resins business to ASK Chemicals, a portfolio company of private equity firm, Rhône Group, LLC.

The transaction includes SI Group’s industrial resins products and associated manufacturing sites in Rio Claro, Brazil; Ranjangaon, India; and Johannesburg, South Africa, and licensed technology and multiple tolling agreements globally.

ASK Chemicals, headquartered in Hilden, Germany, specialized in foundry materials sector and manufactures binders, coatings, feeders, filters, and release agents,and metallurgical products including inoculants, inoculation wires and master alloys for iron casting.

“We remain confident this is the right strategic move for our employees and our business. ASK Chemicals has proven industry expertise that will add significant value and continuously enhance these businesses,” said David Bradley, President & CEO, SI Group. “The deal also allows us to focus more intentionally on building and growing our portfolio as a performance additives powerhouse.”

Advertisement

SI Group will carve out related businesses at these sites, including the manufacture of Rubber & Adhesives, Oilfield, and Surfactants, and Foundry products in Brazil, and will operate tolling agreements with ASK. The company will also retain the Industrial Resins businesses in the U.S. and China.