Samotics receives investment to improve energy efficiency and operational resilience

Samotics, has been selected by Yorkshire Water as its sole supplier of electrical signature analysis until 2025.

“We’ve chosen Samotics as our sole supplier for ESA technology for the coming years because they have shown strong performance in the water industry and are the only company able to deliver this technology at scale,” said Matt Armitage, business transformation lead, Yorkshire Water.

The deal is part of Yorkshire Water’s Dynamic Maintenance program. Yorkshire Water selected Samotics SAM4 as its ESA technology of choice. Samotics will monitor assets across the full sewage network of over 1,000 stations, delivering services to 5.2 million customers and 140,000 businesses. The initial contract win is for 36 months, with the potential to extend by an additional 24 months.