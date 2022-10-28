SAF adds two team members

SAF names a senior project manager to lead the organization’s newly established contract management group, as well as a new production manager.

Mark Distler joins SAF as senior project manager of the new contract management group. Distler brings 35 years of industry experience, including a prior stint at SAF in the early 2000s, and most recently as project manager at Flower City Glass. In this role, Distler will be responsible for estimating, selling, and managing projects for SAF’s contract management group.

Michelle Perkins joins SAF as a production manager of its Winston, GA, plant. Perkins’ responsibilities consist of overseeing day-to-day operations of fabrication and finishing, including employee safety, product quality, on-time delivery, productivity, inventory, scheduling, employee development, and staffing. Perkins was most recently production manager for a ceramics manufacturer, and formerly held roles as a lean engineer and project manager. Perkins owned and operated her own business for 10 years.

“Mark and Michelle are two key additions that strengthen our team here at SAF,” said John McClatchey, vice-president of sales and marketing, SAF. “The experience they bring to the team, along with their leadership skills, sets us up for success. With Mark, Michelle, and the rest of our team, we are in a good place to continue driving business efforts forward and satisfying customer demand.”