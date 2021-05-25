Ruthman Companies appoints new Regional Sales Manager

Ruthman Companies appointed Trice Zaffino to the role of Regional Sales Manager, Central Plains States U.S.

As Regional Sales Manager, Zaffino will cover the central states from Minnesota and North Dakota through the southern states of Texas and Louisiana. She will provide sales and service support to end users and distributors of all the Ruthman Companies product lines – BSM, Gusher, Nagle, RAE, Process Systems and Deming vertical turbine pump lines, and Fulflo Hydraulic Valves. She will manage distributor relationships and provide OEM customer support within her territory.

Zaffino has spent her career in pump and system sales for the industrial, municipal, HVAC and agricultural irrigation markets. Previously, she worked in engineered sales for vertical turbine and submersible turbine pumps manufacturer Borer Wholesale Pump Repair and Supply.

