Retail, banking & tech sectors driving holistic web protection market

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of the Global Holistic Web Protection Market, finds that holistic web protection is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. Holistic web protection solutions —an emerging category of security solutions— integrates three key security technologies: distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), and bot risk management (BRM).

The holistic web protection market addresses organizations’ demand for consolidated, single-pane-of-glass solutions, which reduce the security gap of legacy products and provide simplified management capabilities. With increasing adoption across industries, led by the retail sector, the market is expected to reach US$3.63 billion by 2025 from US$1.93 billion in 2020.

Rise of eCommerce

“Retail, banking and finance, and technology/telecommunications are the three key sectors driving the growth of the holistic web protection market,” said Mikita Hanets, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, in a prepared statement.”Due to the rise of eCommerce, retail is expected to more than double the revenue generated from $400 million in 2020 to $823.7 million by 2025. As threats for online businesses continue to increase, so will the demand for solutions to combat them.”

Hanets added: “As the banking and finance industry faces an uphill task in its bid to deliver secure digital services to customers over the internet, it will continue to turn to holistic web protection services. At the same time, for many technology and telecommunication companies, web infrastructure is not only a crucial business enabler but often the foundation of the business itself. Therefore, an interruption of services caused by DDoS attacks, for instance, may have detrimental consequences for the company’s standing in the market.”

Lack of cybersecurity professionals

The growing sophistication of attacks and the lack of cybersecurity professionals present immense prospects for market participants. Growth opportunities will vary considerably, depending on the region: