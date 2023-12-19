Réseau Allégé Québec selects firms to support its LFP battery manufacturing project in Québec

The company's approximately 530,000 square feet facility in Shawinigan will have a production capacity of 7 GWh once complete.

VILLE DE SHAWINIGAN — Lightening Grid Québec Inc. will retain the services of the Montréal and Québec city based AtkinsRéalis, a professional services and project management company.

AtkinsRéali will serve as lead consulting engineer and integrator for its advanced lithium stationary battery manufacturing project in Shawinigan. The Québec Ministry of the Environment authorized construction in July 2023 and plans for site preparation and construction are scheduled to commence early in 2024.

“The choice of AtkinsRéalis became obvious given their participation in major projects in Bécancour in the battery sector, projects that use key materials from LFP batteries like ours, as well as their extensive expertise in industrial processes and specialized dry and cleanroom manufacturing,” said Guy Laliberté, COO of RAQ.

RAQ’s CEO, Michael Epstein, also confirmed that well-known Québec contractor Broccolini will continue to oversee all the design and construction of the building and its services. “Broccolini is a key partner in this project and has been with us since the very beginning. Their experience in large building projects like ours is a major asset,” said Epstein.

Advertisement

The company’s approximately 530,000 square feet facility in Shawinigan will have a production capacity of 7 GWh once complete. Approximately 550, direct jobs will be created for this first phase. Along with superior performance, RAQ’s technology is benchmarked as 66 per cent more capital efficient than known competitors.