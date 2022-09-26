RE+ Events, Canadian Renewable Energy Association and Hannover Fairs partner for ETC

RE+ Events, Hannover Fairs and the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) announced their partnership for Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC), Canada’s renewable energy conference and exhibition.

ETC will take place October 26-28, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

“Canada has ambitious goals, to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 40 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Robert Hornung, president and CEO, Canadian Renewable Energy Association. “This will mean radical, rapid transformation for our energy system. Luckily, the wind, solar and energy storage industries are up for the challenge.”

The three-day event provides a platform for renewable energy leaders to network, collaborate and showcase wind, solar, and energy-storage solutions from distributors, engineers, financiers, installers and manufacturers.