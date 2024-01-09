Questions surround Canada’s donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on

A spokesperson for the Pentagon would not provide information on the status of the system, instead referring questions to Canadian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.

The surface-to-air missile system Canada pledged to buy for Ukraine a year ago has not arrived and it’s not clear whether the federal government knows when it will be sent to Ukraine.

The Defence Department says Canada paid the U.S. government $406 million for the system last March.

A spokesperson for DND says the U.S. government has signed a contract with arms maker Raytheon to get it built.

But Kongsberg, the other company involved in building those surface-to-air systems, says it has no contract with the U.S. or with Canada for the donation.

