Purolator to electrify fleet

Over the next seven year, Purolator plans to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian network. Over $100 million is set to be invested in 2023.

“Purolator was the first Canadian courier to launch fully electric curbside-delivery trucks nationally. Our ambition is to be the greenest courier company in Canada, and with this investment, Purolator will take yet another important step toward a more sustainable future and healthier planet,” said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “We’ve set ambitious goals for ourselves and are working with our customers and partners every day to reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment.”

Over 3,500 fully electric last-mile delivery vehicles and electrification of over 60 terminals across Canada, are part of the investment. The investment is expected to reduce its GHG emissions in 2030 by 80,000 tonnes of CO2e.

Purolator will add over 100 EVs to its fleet in 2022 and 150 more in 2024. Vehicles that will be added are Ford E-Transit, BrightDrop Zevo 600, and Motiv Power Systems EPIC4 models.

Advertisement

Purolator will begin deploying 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ont.; Richmond, B.C.; and Quebec City, this month. A further 55 Motiv and 15 BrightDrop models, along with several low-speed vehicles and electric cargo bikes (e-bikes), will be added later this year.