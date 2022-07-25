Procore and AWS to bring digital twins to the construction industry

Procore Technologies is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage AWS IoT TwinMaker to extend construction data into facility operations. Using AWS IoT TwinMaker, developers can quickly build digital twins of devices, equipment, and processes by connecting AWS IoT TwinMaker to data sources like equipment sensors, video feeds, and business applications.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with AWS. Roughly 80 per cent of the lifecycle cost of a project is in the operations phase,” said Tiffany LaBruno, product director, Procore. “With this partnership we can leverage Procore’s course of construction data during that operations phase to help owners reduce costs, optimize performance, and be better prepared for future project needs.”

AWS IoT TwinMaker will allow Procore data to be integrated from design and construction into operations. Procore project owners will be able to incorporate as-built information from Procore with real-time data sources using TwinMaker. This consolidation of information can streamline operations, maintenance and enable lifecycle analysis of portfolio assets.