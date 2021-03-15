Premier Tech and Mirego join forces

Premier Tech and Mirego have joined forces to extend their digital service offer.

For Mirego, this partnership vitalizes its plan through the diversification of its digital offer, whether on the Quebec or the global market.

“We could not have thought of a better partner than Premier Tech to foster our long-term growth and provide us with the tools to meet our global goals,” said Albert Dang-Vu, Co-President, Mirego. “Jean Bélanger has been a member of our advisory committee for many years now and his team shares the same values and passion towards innovation. Moreover, we both strive to make a difference with our products. Mirego will remain Mirego and our team will still be proud of its culture and local roots. That said, our impact will reach the next level.”

Premier Tech is the majority shareholder of the company, and this partnership will accelerate the creation of products and services for its digital business group.

“Mirego’s expertise perfectly complements Premier Tech digital’s skills,” said Jean Bélanger, President and CEO, Premier Tech. “Together, we will push the boundaries of technology and innovation even further to bring thoughtful and purposeful digital solutions to life.”