Plug and Play Alberta partners with Shell Canada

CALGARY — Shell Canada has joined the Plug and Play Alberta Sustainability program to leverage emerging technologies while also seeking future partnerships and investments in startups. The collaboration will enable Shell Canada to source and partner with technology startups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shell Canada into the Plug and Play Alberta family, showcasing our commitment to fostering open innovation on a global scale. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision for leveraging technology to address environmental challenges,” Wade Bitaraf, Founder of Plug and Play Energy, said.

The Plug and Play Sustainability program focuses on bringing together ideas from different industries and countries onto one platform to solve some environmental challenges that society faces today. Originating in Silicon Valley in 2019, the program has since expanded to encompass 10 international hubs, accelerated over 160 startups, facilitated 224 pilot projects and proof of concepts, and deployed more than $185 million in capital.