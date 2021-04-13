Pirtek plans expansion into Canada

Pirtek is expanding its brand presence into Canada, targeting at least one new location in each province.

“Pirtek has already expanded into 23 countries, branching out into brand new areas is charted territory for us, and Canada has a healthy need for hydraulic and industrial hose repair,” said Kim Gubera, CEO, Pirtek USA. “Our new Canadian franchisees will help build the Pirtek brand in the country, and they’ll receive comprehensive training and support to ensure they’re great ambassadors for more country-wide franchisees to follow. This is a great opportunity where the sky’s the limit for wide-reaching territories and revenues.”

Despite the pandemic, Pirtek has continued its growth over recent years, up seven per cent in sales and 28.5 per cent in unit increase from June 2019 to June 2020.