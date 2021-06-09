Perceptron recieves 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan recognized Perceptron, Inc. with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award, based on its analysis of the global automated assembly inspection and in-line metrology market.

According to Frost & Sullivan, AccuSite Optical Tracking (AccuSite) “achieved coordinate measuring machine (CMM) level accuracy for in-line robotic measurement. This automated, contactless metrology solution that maintains high inspection quality at full production speed has positioned Perceptron as a leading market contender.”

“In a cell, AccuSite’s architecture can support eight robots with up to ten trackers, which are all connected to deliver maximum flexibility in system design,” said Mariano Kimbara, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Traditional robotic measurement solutions are limited by robot accuracy, repeatability, and stability. AccuSite eliminates all error from the robot to provide accurate measurements in real-time. It also removes the need for CMM correlation as it continuously provides traceable measurement results in accordance with ISO-10360 standards.”

AccuSite can achieve system-level accuracy of less than 0.150 millimetre when combined with a Helix-evo sensor. The metrology-grade accuracy expands the use cases for Perceptron’s in-line and near-line measurement and robot guidance applications.

“Perceptron has developed one of the industry’s fastest and most optimal solutions to address customers’ current needs,” said Kimbara. “By supporting multiple applications and continuing to enhance the solution’s feature set, Perceptron has future-proofed its business and earned a vital edge in the market.”