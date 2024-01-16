Patriot Battery Metals commences Quebec’s largest lithium drill campaign

The 2024 winter drill program has commenced and is planned to increase to ten drill rigs by the end of January until late April.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has commenced the 2024 winter drill campaign at its wholly owned Corvette Property, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The company has completed the construction of a winter road (approximately 20 km in length), extending site access from the all-season Trans-Taiga Road to the CV5 drill area.

The 2024 winter drill program has commenced and is planned to increase to ten drill rigs by the end of January until late April. A minimum meterage of 45,000 m (NQ core size) is anticipated to be completed over the winter period. The primary objective of the program is infill drilling to improve the confidence of the CV5 Pegmatite’s geological model to support an upgrade in the confidence of the maiden mineral resource estimate from the inferred category to the indicated category. This is the most aggressive drill campaign undertaken to date by the company at the Corvette Property. The company intends to provide an updated mineral resource estimate to the market in in the third quarter of 2024.

“We have another huge year ahead of us with this aggressive drill campaign to upgrade the resource and continue to de-risk the Project. It is an exciting time for the Company,” said Blair Way, president, CEO and director.