Ontario to build first large-scale EV battery plant

With the support of Ontario and the federal government, LG Energy Solution and Stellantis joined forces to build the province’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

The province is building on $16 billion in investments that have been made over the last 21 months by automakers and EV battery manufacturers.

This comes after the Ontario government concluded a successful trade mission to South Korea and Japan to strengthen economic partnerships and forge new alliances. Led by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade, focused on attracting new investments and showcasing Ontario as the innovation and manufacturing gateway to North America.

“This mission has been all about re-engaging with our trusted partners and friends in South Korea and Japan and building upon our strong relationships and long history of collaboration,” said Minister Fedeli. “Companies around the globe are looking to Ontario for their future and our government is proud to champion and support our industry leaders and innovators, as we continue to attract new investments.”