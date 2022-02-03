Ontario supports Premier Tech Home & Garden Inc.’s investment

February 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting Premier Tech Home & Garden’s investment of $18 million with nearly $2.8 million through the Regional Development Program.

This investment in Premier Tech’s facilities in St. Isidore and Brighton will create 52 new jobs.

“Premier Tech is invested in the development of the regions in which it operates. The project we are announcing today will not only modernize our plants to make them state-of-the-art facilities, but also confirms our desire to make a difference in the community by maintaining and creating new jobs,” said Martin Pelletier, President, Premier Tech Growers and Consumers. “We would again like to thank the Government of Ontario for their support in this transformative project.”

Premier Tech Home & Garden Inc. is investing $18 million in two of its Ontario facilities in St. Isidore and Brighton. In St. Isidore, this investment will develop a facility to become the largest production centre in Ontario and Canada of soils, mixes, compost and ground covers that stimulate plant growth and make gardening easier.

In Brighton, the project will bring some production back in-house that was previously sub-contracted. This amount is part of an overall investment for Premier Tech Home & Garden in Ontario of $47 million over the next five years.