Ontario Power Generation buying GM Canada’s former head office building

The Canadian Press   

Photo: General Motors.

TORONTO – Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

OPG says the building will be retrofitted before it moves in in late 2024.

GM Canada has been out of the building since the start of the pandemic when it shifted to remote work.

The automaker has since moved its corporate headquarters closer to its Canadian technical centre, test track and the Oshawa assembly plant.

OPG says it had planned to build a new headquarters adjacent to its Darlington Energy Complex, but changed tack when the option of repurposing an existing building became available.

