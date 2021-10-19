Ontario invests in London-area manufacturers

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of nearly $43.2 million by London-area manufacturers to strengthen domestic manufacturing and agri-food production.

The province is investing over $6 million in five London-area businesses through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 134 jobs and retain 133 jobs.

Shogun Maitake is investing over $31.2 million to build a new production facility in Thames Centre, which will process Maitake mushrooms for the agri-pharm and bio-pharmaceutical industries. With $4.5 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the company will purchase new processing equipment for the facility.

Attica Manufacturing is investing over $5.3 million to acquire new capital equipment and modify its production facility in London. With $531,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the company will purchase and install new CNC machinery, welding and welding position equipment, and lifting magnets.

Advertisement

Algonquin Bridge is investing over $3.5 million to make plant improvements and robotics purchases that will allow them to produce made-in-Canada products. These products will include compatible bridge products and optimized modular panel bridges, differentiating them from their competitors. The company will receive $525,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

Arva Industries is investing over $2.1 million to expand its plant in St. Thomas and purchase equipment for the engineering design and build of 12 hybrid rail-bound crane cars for New York City Transit. With over $312,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, Arva Industries will be more efficient and meet delivery dates on this milestone contract – the company’s largest to date.

Planet Shrimp, a brand of RAS Technologies, is investing nearly $1.1 million in new processing equipment at its Aylmer facility to increase production and enable the company to offer de-headed, de-veined, and peeled shrimp as requested by retailers and foodservice customers. The company will receive $163,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.