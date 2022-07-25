Ontario invests in aerospace manufacturing sector

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of $21.4 million by Cyclone Manufacturing.

Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade, made the announcement in the U.K. at the Farnborough International Airshow, where he presented Ontario as a gateway for investment, innovation and advanced manufacturing in North America. The Ontario government hosted a pavilion at the airshow showcasing 10 companies and one municipality.

“Ontario is a place where global aerospace giants expand their operations and homegrown businesses produce quality parts and innovative services,” said minister Fedeli. “The province’s aerospace sector, part of the global supply chain for virtually every passenger aircraft in the world, has been proudly on display at Farnborough. And we’re proud to support this tremendous investment by Cyclone, which will help to grow and strengthen Ontario’s aerospace manufacturing capacity. Our government will continue to support local businesses and promote Ontario’s leading industries on the world stage to help create good jobs at home.”

Through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of Ontario’s Regional Development Program, the province is investing $1.5 million to help Cyclone invest in new technologies, including robotic assembly. The project will undertake processing work that is currently performed outside of Canada, create 60 jobs and provide upskilling for 100 employees at Cyclone’s four facilities in Mississauga and Milton.