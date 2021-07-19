Ontario investing in program to help small businesses establish online presence

July 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is investing $10 million towards the Digital Main Street program for 2021-22 to help over 13,000 small businesses expand their digital presence and market their services online.

As businesses enter step 3 of the roadmap to reopen, the renewed program will provide small businesses with $2,500 grants, technical training, and digital resources to help them reach more customers in person and online, positioning them for a stronger recovery.

“Ontario small businesses are the heart of our neighbourhoods and the economic foundation of our communities,” said Nina Tangri, Associate Minister, Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. “Our government is committed to being there for them as they reopen. This additional support will give these businesses the digital boost they need to raise their profile and rebuild better than ever.”

Small businesses across Ontario with a brick-and-mortar location and one to 50 employees can apply for $2,500 Digital Transformation Grants.

To date, the program has provided over 20,000 businesses with support for their digital expansions, while generating jobs for more than 1,600 students and recent graduates.

“Ontario’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our communities,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through Digital Main Street, we’re giving business owners and operators the tools they need to strengthen their online presence, enhance technical skills and help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The government is working to gather information on how to best continue supporting small businesses through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ontario-based accounting software company FreshBooks. The MOU will help small businesses and entrepreneurs by using its data to help identify weaknesses and gaps that government programs can address to help more small businesses recover and grow.

“We’re excited to provide this valuable line of sight for Ontario’s policymakers into what’s happening in the small business sector,” said Paul Cowan, Chief Marketing Officer, FreshBooks. “Access to timely, quality data makes all the difference when it comes to making good decisions both in government and in business. We’re glad to share our lens and insights and play an important part in this next phase of small business recovery.”