Ontario expands domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity

The Ontario government is partnering with the federal government, the City of Toronto and Sanofi to meet growing demand for flu vaccines, improving Canada’s preparedness for future pandemics, and creating 300 jobs.

Ontario is investing $55 million through a performance-based loan, toward construction of Sanofi’s $925 million vaccine facility. The investment will enable Sanofi to bulk manufacture Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine, at its site in Toronto.

“This is a critical investment as it will create 300 high quality jobs and push Ontario toward becoming less reliant on others for the production of flu and potentially other vaccines,” said Doug Ford, Ontario Premier. “By supporting companies like Sanofi, we will continue to strengthen our excellent pharmaceutical sector and ensure we are prepared for future public health events with made-in-Ontario products.”

The company is committing to an average of $79 million a year in research and development in Ontario or over half a billion dollars over the life of the agreement. Sanofi will also be leveraging leading scientists in the province.

“It is critical, now more than ever, that we build the capacity to supply Ontario and all of Canada with flu vaccines,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The support we provide Sanofi will build on this province’s bio-manufacturing capacity, save lives and help prepare us for any future pandemic emergency.”