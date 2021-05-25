Ontario announces completion of Kipling Transit Hub

The infrastructure of Kipling Transit hub in East Mississauga and West Toronto has been completed, as announced by the Ontario government.

The transit hub provide access to the new station that integrates MiWay bus service, access to the TTC subway and bus, and GO rail and future GO bus service.

“The transformation of Kipling GO Station into a major transit hub is yet another instance of our government delivering on its promise to build better, more integrated transit infrastructure that supports local communities,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister, Transportation. “The transit connections offered at the new Kipling Transit Hub will provide residents with better access to job and housing opportunities, both locally and across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

The Kipling Transit Hub has over 1,400 parking spaces and includes a 3,000-square-feet indoor waiting area with seating. The transit hub has a total of 14 bus bays, 90 bike spaces and an elevated pedestrian bridge that connects the new bus terminal to the GO train platform. Customers have access to underground tunnels that link the new bus terminal for both MiWay and future GO bus service directly to the existing TTC station.

“The new Kipling Transit Hub provides the transit connectivity that people in Peel and Toronto deserve,” said Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA). “By supporting communities and delivering a seamless transit experience, we will meet the needs of the over 5 million people who will call this region home by 2051.”

