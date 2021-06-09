Ontario and Quebec invest in Francophonie projects

The Ontario and Québec governments launched a call for submissions under their Cooperation and Exchange Agreement with Respect to the Francophonie.

The application period is open and will close on July 16.

Under this interprovincial agreement, Ontario and Québec are investing up to $500,000 to support projects developed jointly by Francophone organizations in both provinces.

“This Agreement between the government of Québec and the government of Ontario with respect to the Francophonie speaks to a long tradition of collaboration between our two provinces,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister, Francophone Affairs. “This Québec-Ontario program will contribute to the vitality of Francophone communities in Ontario and will strengthen cooperation between our two provinces.”

Projects must contribute to life in French in Canada and be developed jointly by an applicant and a co-applicant from Ontario and Québec. They must be implemented by March 31, 2022. While the selection committee will consider a wide range of projects, economic development, culture, education and tourism will be prioritized.

“I am proud to contribute, through this joint initiative, to the strengthening of relations between Franco-Ontarians and Quebecers in areas that are priorities for the Government of Québec. On the eve of the Sommet sur le rapprochement des francophonies canadiennes, I invite organizations in Québec and Ontario to take advantage of this new opportunity to create collaborations that will advance the Francophonie and the French language in Canada. A strong and united Canadian Francophonie benefits everyone!” said Sonia LeBel, Québec Minister, Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie.