PLANT

Omron announces Armo-Tool as Certified Systems Integrator partner

June 15, 2021   Maryam Farag


Business Operations
Economy
General
Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Operations
Manufacturing
Innovation
manufacturer
manufacturing

Photo: Omron Automation Americas.

Omron Automation Americas announced Armo-Tool Ltd., an automation solution provider in North America, as a new partner in its Certified Systems Integrator program.

“Our Certified System Integrator program provides end users peace of mind when procuring automation solutions,” said Peter Brouwer, Vice-President of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. “These companies have proven expertise when it comes to implementing our latest technologies, and they have full access to local training and resources needed to successfully deliver fully integrated automation solutions.”

 

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Omron Automation Americas appoints new VP of sales
Omron donates technology to Georgian College students in Toronto
Eclipse expands into Europe to support growing automation market
BAE Systems and Plug Power collaborate on hydrogen-powered solutions