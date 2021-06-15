Omron announces Armo-Tool as Certified Systems Integrator partner
Omron Automation Americas announced Armo-Tool Ltd., an automation solution provider in North America, as a new partner in its Certified Systems Integrator program.
“Our Certified System Integrator program provides end users peace of mind when procuring automation solutions,” said Peter Brouwer, Vice-President of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. “These companies have proven expertise when it comes to implementing our latest technologies, and they have full access to local training and resources needed to successfully deliver fully integrated automation solutions.”
