OC Transpo acquires 51 electric buses from Nova Bus

SAINT-EUSTACHE — OC Transpo, which provides transit services across Ottawa, Ontario, and into Gatineau, Québec, is successfully pursuing its electrification plan by acquiring 51 LFSe+, all-electric buses from Nova Bus.

This order is part of OC Transpo’s Zero Emission Bus Program, which aims to fully transition its bus fleet to zero-emission by 2036.

These 51 electric buses will be provided by Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group and involved in electric bus manufacturing in Canada. The LFSe+ is one of the all-electric bus models of Nova Bus. It has been reportedly built on the reliable LFS platform, offering the fully electric version of a bus that several transit agencies in Canada may already be familiar with.

“Nova Bus is incredibly proud to be working with OC Transpo to support its transition to a zero-emission bus fleet,” said Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus. “We fully understand the importance of this milestone and commend OC Transpo for its ambitious plan. We are as committed as all our partners in the transit community to make this transition a reality by providing safe, sustainable and reliable electric buses. We are very much looking forward to seeing the first OC Transpo LFSe+ buses on the streets in Ottawa.”