NTN introduces Triage engineering solutions

NTN Canada is launching its Triage engineering solutions system, powered by INSYNC Remote Diagnostics.

The Triage engineering-based system combines HI (human intelligence) with AR (assisted reality), and introduces the NTN’s INSYNC AR (assisted reality), which is designed to remotely connect NTN’s engineering bearing experts to front-line maintenance staff.

“HI + AR = UBE,” said Paul Meo, President and CEO, NTN Canada. “NTN delivers The ultimate bearing experience (UBE) through the new platform. Our Triage approach accurately identifies a customer’s problematic critical bearing application through a three-step collaboration process designed to bridge NTN’s extensive engineering knowledge with ground-breaking bearing technology, bringing solutions to your fingertips, anywhere, anytime.”

The platform is a three-tier approach to provide field technicians with the answers and support needed to solve problematic bearing applications. NTN’s INSYNC Remote Diagnostics can be deployed to a manufacturing facility to connect directly with the NTN engineering and service team using an NTN supplied 4G MiFi device. Through remote collaboration, plant technicians can share bearing application details to receive support from NTN on critical installations and troubleshooting.

“NTN appreciates that when your equipment is down, the most important thing is to get back up and running. NTN’s Triage engineering solutions powered by INSYNC Remote Diagnostics improves on our existing collaboration tools, allowing us to work more efficiently with our industry partners all while significantly reducing travel time,” said Marcus Wickert, Director of Engineering, NTN Canada. “What we have learned during COVID-19 is the power of collaboration. Each of our talented engineering and service staff can provide a unique and beneficial perspective based on their expertise. Despite COVID-19, NTN’s engineering team continues to deliver superior bearing services and support. During these trying times, our valued customers can tap into NTN’s engineering resources virtually regardless of geography. NTN’s Triage platform gets our customers the answers and support they need as efficiently as possible.”