Nokia expands operations in Canada

The Ontario government has secured a $340 million investment by Nokia Corporation to expand its operations in Canada. This investment will support a $770 million project to build Nokia’s new Canadian headquarters in Kanata and create hundreds of jobs.

“This monumental investment from Nokia shows once again that there is no better place for businesses to grow and jobs to be created than here in Ontario,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We are proud to work alongside our partners to secure hundreds more in demand, high skill jobs for the Ottawa region and we welcome this long-term commitment from Nokia to our province, and our workers.”

As part of its expansion plans, Nokia is building a new office and research and development facility. The expansion will directly create more than 340 jobs in Ottawa and the surrounding region. More than 2,500 workers are expected to be employed in Ontario by Nokia once the project is completed in 2027. Nokia will also create an additional 100 student internship positions in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields.

Advertisement

To support this expansion project in the technology sector, the province through Invest Ontario is providing Nokia with a $30 million loan that will assist with growth and job creation.