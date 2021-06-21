Nissan Canada Senior Management Changes

Nissan Canada has made changes to its management team, effective July 1. Ken Hearn becomes appointed Director of Marketing, succeeding Adam Paterson. Hearn was most recently Director of Dealer Network Development and Customer Quality, which will not be taken over by Trevor Longley, who was most recently Director of Aftersales Operations for Nissan and INFINITI USA.

“At Nissan Canada, we’re always looking for opportunities to develop Canadian talent and support our team members in their professional journey,” said Steve Milette, President, Nissan Canada. “The changes to our senior leadership team will allow Ken and Trevor to apply their proven leadership abilities and strong skillset while bringing a fresh perspective to their respective departments. Together with the rest of the NCI management team, I am excited to witness them both lead Nissan into this

Hearn has been with Nissan Canada since 2013, and held a number of roles. Hearn will now be responsible for the planning and implementation of all marketing, communications and media for national, retail, digital, customer relationship management, sponsorships and auto shows. He will also lead product planning and day-to-day market actions on Nissan products.

Longley comes back to Canada from his role in the U.S., as he served as director of aftersales and quality assurance for three years at Nissan Canada. He will now be managing the customer quality process, customer experience and product training, and leading development of the dealer network for Nissan Canada.

Both will now report to Milette, and be based out of Nissan Canada’s Mississauga offices.