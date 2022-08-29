Nissan Canada senior management changes

Nissan Canada announces changes to its senior management to prepare for future efforts in the Nissan transformation plan.

Trevor Longley, currently director, dealer network development and customer quality will take the role of VP of sales and operations. Longley replaces Marc Andre Nault, who is named director of aftersales and quality assurance. Andrew Harkness, currently director of aftersales and quality assurance replaces Longley as director of dealer network development and customer quality.

Longley, Nault and Harkness will report to Steve Milette, president, Nissan Canada, and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Mississauga.

“At Nissan Canada, we’re always looking for opportunities to develop Canadian talent and support our team members in their professional journey,” said Milette. “I’m pleased to announce these new appointments and look forward to their contributions to our Canadian success story.”