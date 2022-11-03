Nissan Canada named as a great place to work for the fourth year in a row

Nissan Canada has been certified as a great place to work, for the fourth year in a row, following an anonymous employee survey and independent analysis.

“I am thrilled that Nissan Canada has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row,” said Steve Milette, president, Nissan Canada. “We continuously strive to create a work culture that is founded on trust, inclusion and engagement, providing a collaboration-focused environment and a sense of confidence and pride to truly operate as one-team transcending across all departments, cultures and demographics.”

Nissan Canada received the certification for the first time in 2019, the company’s first year participating, and then again in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, Nissan Canada’s leadership team continued to build on four main areas: encouraging teamwork and collaboration; celebrating events to create a friendly and welcoming culture; creating more opportunities for recognition and appreciation for all employees, and encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion.