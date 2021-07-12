Nexii Building Solutions acquires Omicron Canada

July 12, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. has acquired Omicron Canada Ltd. as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Nexii is a green construction technology company tackling the global environmental crisis through sustainable building products. Omicron is an integrated development services, design, and construction firm in Western Canada.

Collaborations include engineering and design assignments for plant operations, manufacturing, and specific product design for Nexii’s Squamish, Hazelton and Vancouver Island plants. Their recent work together was on the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo, BC, currently under construction with their development partner PEG.

“Omicron and Nexii have been collaborating in several key areas of mutual interest for the last two years, with the shared aim to tackle the construction industry’s main challenge; how to change the way we build in the face of climate change,” said Stephen Sidwell, CEO, Nexii Building Solutions. “Today’s merger formalizes and deepens this relationship and represents a natural strategic evolution for both companies. We are excited to join together to achieve better outcomes for our clients and for the environment.”

The leadership of both Nexii and Omicron will be unchanged: Stephen Sidwell remains as CEO of Nexii, and Bill Tucker will continue to lead the Omicron team as CEO, with expanded support from Omicron leaders; Senior Vice-President, Michael Brimer, and Vice-President, Craig Abercrombie. Bill will also officially step into the role of Executive Vice-President Operations, A&E and Assembly at Nexii to help align processes, teams and key operations.

“Omicron was one of the early shareholders to understand the potential of Nexii and invest in the company because we recognized the power of their innovative technology,” says Bill Tucker, CEO, Omicron. “Today, we take our valuable partnership one step further, combining our teams and processes to deliver faster, greener, more efficient projects for all our clients.”