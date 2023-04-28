NEXE Innovations Windsor facility has been fully commissioned

NEXE Innovations Inc., a compostable and innovative materials company, has provided an update on its Windsor Facility, BPI Certification process, and sales activity.

NEXE’s 54,000 square foot Windsor Facility has been fully commissioned for producing food-grade components for its proprietary single-serve beverage pods. NEXE’s operations team worked with various vendors and contractors to ensure end-to-end system processes and equipment as a whole are operating as per specifications and parameters set by NEXE. The performance verification stage included training and a trial pre-production period. The final handoff from the vendors and contractors is now complete.

“We are excited about the long-term prospects for NEXE as we enter production. The Windsor Facility’s proximity to the U.S. – Canada border, skilled labour force, and end-to-end manufacturing capabilities will allow NEXE to scale faster and provide a competitively priced solution,” said Ash Guglani, president, NEXE Innovations.

Advertisement

NEXE has received its final report from a leading third-party testing agency confirming the NEXE Pod and associated components comply with international standards required for certification as compostable materials, including standards AS 4736 (Australia), ASTM D6400 (equivalent to European EN 13432), International standard ISO 17088, and ISO 18606. The results will be submitted by the third-party testing agency directly to BPI for validation and certification. Although the BPI certification is prominent in North America, it is not required to produce or sell our products.

In order to get the BPI certification, the product has to be independently tested and verified to meet or exceed the specifications set in ASTM D6400 or D6868. The key requirement as part of these standards, NEXE has successfully passed, the minimum 90 per cent disintegration within 12 weeks of composting.

“The outstanding results demonstrate that our single-use coffee pods meet the strict requirements needed for BPI certification,” said Guglani. “NEXE’s fully compostable pods have set a high standard for our competitors, not only are the NEXE pods fully compostable and meet U.S., European and International standards, the NEXE single-use pod is patented and designed to hold more volume per pod compared to other leading brands.”