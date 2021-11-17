New York’s NICE orders up to 36 zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG transit buses

November 17, 2021 Maryam Farag

NFI Group Inc. announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received new contract from the Nassau Inter County Express (NICE) for six battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-feet transit buses.

The five-year contract includes options for up to 30 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-feet transit buses.

With the order, NICE becomes the seventh agency in New York State to purchase zero-emission buses from New Flyer. NICE is the local bus system serving Nassau County, parts of western Suffolk County, and eastern portions Queens, New York, providing over 20 million passenger trips per year.

“NICE is an established leader in sustainable mobility and continues to build momentum. Since 2015, NFI has delivered 115 low-emission compressed natural gas buses to NICE. Together, through the transition from low to zero-emission mobility, we’re building cleaner, quieter, more livable communities across Long Island – with the added benefit of each EV delivering up to $125,000 in maintenance savings and up to $400,000 in fuel savings over its 12-year vehicle lifespan. This is smart mobility in motion.” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge. Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13 per cent, protective battery packaging for easy install, and a lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90 per cent energy recovery.

“Nassau Inter-County Express has selected New Flyer as our new battery-electric bus vendor,” said Jack Khzouz, Chief Executive Officer, NICE. “We plan on deploying these energy-efficient vehicles for the launch of our new bus rapid transit (BRT) system, which will provide Nassau County with zero emissions travel between new lifestyle and employment centers. They will help NICE improve accessibility and connectivity within Nassau County.”