NetJets orders four Global 8000 aircraft from Bombardier

Bombardier announced that NetJets will become the fleet launch customer for the Global 8000 aircraft. Adding to its fleet of more than 850 aircraft, NetJets has placed a new firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft, valued at $312 million dollars and converted eight existing orders for Bombardier products. This transaction adds to Global 7500 aircrafts already on order and in service. NetJets will build a 24-strong fleet of the Global 8000 aircraft, as they will also be working with Bombardier to upgrade the entire in-service Global 7500 fleet to Global 8000 jets when they begin taking delivery of its new flagship aircraft. NetJets could subsequently grow its fleet through a series of options that could be exercised progressively over the coming years.

Introduced earlier this year at EBACE in Geneva, Bombardier’s flagship has a range of 8,000 nautical miles and a speed of Mach 0.94.

“The new Global 8000 aircraft is the ultimate solution for NetJets’ discerning Owners, offering a truly seamless private aviation experience,” said Eric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “NetJets’ experience and expertise make them the ideal partner to unlock the full potential of this revolutionary Mach 0.94 business jet in a large fleet context. Our valued relationship continues to grow stronger, and we are proud to share this historic milestone together.”

“The new Global 8000 will help us to continue offering our Owners, specifically our international travelers, the pinnacle in unforgettably personalized experiences aboard the finest ultra-long-range aircraft available,” said Patrick Gallagher, NetJets’ President of Sales, Marketing, and Service. “With inventory sold out through 2023 in the U.S., we are continuing to invest in further expansion for prospective Owners in North America and across the globe. In fact, by the end of 2023, we are proud to share that our worldwide fleet will be approximately 30% larger than it was in the beginning of 2022.”

The Global 8000 aircraft’s cabin incorporates features introduced on the Global 7500 aircraft that reportedly improve passenger comfort.

The new Global 8000 aircraft reportedly transports NetJets Owners to a wide variety of destinations both faster and farther than ever before.

Article originally published on Canadian Manufacturing.