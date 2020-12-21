NEOTech improves efficiency at Agave site

NEOTech, a Chatsworth CA-based provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, is pleased to announce that its Agave site in Mexico has become more streamlined and efficient.

“We will always find new ways at making our processes better to improve efficiency,” said Kunal Sharma, NEOTech’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Part of our commitment to our customers is to provide high-quality products and world-class customer service.”

NEOTech’s Agave site recently proved that continuous improvements are always possible. Tapping into the experience of each team member, the management team went to the “Gemba” looking for methods to improve efficiency with their receiving inspection process. With everyone’s voice being equal, they were able to identify and implement improvements in their receiving inspection process, reducing cycle times by half. This effort also resulted in team improvements in lead times and reduced inventory discrepancies.

Continuous improvement philosophy

Sharma added, “As part of our continuous improvement philosophy, we always think about new possibilities – this is part of our core values as a company. We strive to always do better. At NEOTech, We Make Amazing Things Happen.”

The Agave facility enables NEOTech to deliver expanded value-add manufacturing services such as complex box build & systems integration, direct fulfillment and repair and refurbishment services as well as engineering solutions such as failure analysis, DFM & DFT and functional test development.

NEOTech’s business continues growing significantly as customers’ demand increases for the company’s low- to mid-volume services in the industrial, medical and aerospace segments. The NEOTech solution set includes complete product commercialization services that span product design, through manufacturing and aftermarket services that current and new customers have found attractive, fueling an increase in demand for the NEOTech nearshore solution in Mexico.