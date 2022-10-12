Nasmyth Group names CEO

Nasmyth Group announced the appointment of Tony Upton as its Chief Executive Officer.

Upton has held several senior executive roles within the aerospace and defence industry, and most recently was the CEO of Gardner Aerospace, having previously been CFO since 2018. Previously, Upton held financial and operational roles at Eaton, UTC Aerospace Systems and Goodrich.

“The Board believes that Tony is the right leader to take Nasmyth Group forward as we look for growth opportunities across our portfolio of precision engineering and metal treatment businesses,” said Ash Reek, Rcapital.