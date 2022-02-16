Nasittuq awarded contract to operate Canada’s North Warning System

February 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Government of Canada has awarded Nasittuq Corporation, a partnership between ATCO Frontec (part of the ATCO Group) and the Pan Arctic Inuit Logistics Corporation (PAIL), a seven-year contract to operate and maintain the North Warning System (NWS), starting April 1.

Under the contract, Nasittuq will operate and maintain 47 remote NWS sites in the Canadian Arctic and three facilities in Ontario. The remote sites include helipads, gravel runways, more than 100 buildings and over 300 bulk fuel storage tanks, and involves maintenance, logistics, environmental systems management, systems engineering and project management.

“Together, PAIL and ATCO Frontec have the deep knowledge and understanding required to operate successfully in the North,” said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec. “With its technical expertise, Nasittuq has once again proven it’s the right choice for Canada.”

The NWS, a chain of radar sites and support facilities, form part of Canada’s North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) agreement with the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to bring the North Warning System contract home,” said Jody Langelier, President, Nasittuq. “The team is ready to deliver world-class technical and logistics services for this critical defence infrastructure.”

In Canada, the NWS consists of 47 radar sites located along the Arctic Ocean, including 11 long-range radar sites and 36 short-range radar sites. The Canadian facilities are remotely monitored and controlled from North Bay, Ont. on a 24-7 basis.