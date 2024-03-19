Movu Robotics and PeakLogix partner on automation solutions for warehouses

Movu Robotics, a warehouse automation solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with supply chain integration partner PeakLogix, an Alta Material Handling company.

This partnership means Movu Robotics and PeakLogix can offer the benefits of Movu’s plug-and-play robotics portfolio as part of their solutions for customers in the North American market.

Since 1989, PeakLogix specializes in providing material handling solutions and warehouse optimization services. The company offers a range of services, including warehouse design, equipment integration, software solutions, and project management. PeakLogix helps businesses maximize efficiency and productivity in their warehouse operations through tailored solutions based on their specific needs and requirements.

The Movu portfolio is built around a range of sub-systems designed to provide easier, scalable, ﬂexible and energy eﬃcient solutions accessible for all kinds of warehouses and quick to roll out. These include the Movu atlas, a pallet shuttle system for multiple deep lane storage; Movu escala the robotized 3D storage and fulfilment system; Movu ifollow Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for collaborative picking or transport of load carriers such as pallets; and the Movu eligo picking arm robot; as well as the appropriate supporting software.

“This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for us and our clients,” said Stefan Pieters, CEO of Movu Robotics. “By combining our cutting-edge technology and proven solutions with PeakLogix expertise, we are excited to deliver even greater value and efficiency in warehouse operations. Movu Robotics sub-systems are designed with seamless integration in mind and I am glad that our strategic partnership with PeakLogix will bring automated solutions to more customers globally, helping them to meet their challenges and boost their performance, resilience and service levels.”

“Because our mission centers on solving current and emerging business challenges for our clients, the partnership with MOVU enables PeakLogix to provide a new portfolio of powerful solutions that solve operational problems.” said Mike Holler, Executive Vice-President of PeakLogix.