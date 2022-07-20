Modern Plant Based Foods increases production

Modern Plant Based Foods secured an additional Canadian copacker for its plant-based meats under the company’s subsidiary Modern Meat Inc. The Modern Meat portfolio currently includes the modern crab cakes, modern burger, modern mini burger, modern crumble, modern meatballs and modern gyoza.

The co-packing facility produces plant-based products and has worked with high moisture meat analogues for over a decade. The facility has received its certifications for CFIA, halal, organic, and HACCP.

“As demand continues to grow for our Modern Meat products, we have been working to find a suitable additional copacker for our plant-based meats,” said Avtar Dhaliwal, CEO, Modern Plant Based Foods. “With the unique specifications and high standard of food safe compliance we maintain, it has a been long arduous search to find a partner that can deal with our potential scale and as well maintain the high-quality Modern Meat is known for. We feel confident in our sales funnel and ongoing conversation with vendors and by securing this copacker we will be able to keep up with production to meet our potential demand.”