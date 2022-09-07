Mitsubishi celebrates 20 years in Canada

Celebrating 20 years in Canada, Mitsubishi Motor Sales now has 96 dealers in Canada, a refreshed SUV line-up with the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid, and 379,744 vehicles on the road.

“It has been an amazing 20 years; the next twenty will be even better,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, executive vice-president, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. “Since the beginning, Mitsubishi Motors has captured the hearts and minds of Canadians yearning for adventure and something different. This holds true today as Canadian customers were key in catapulting MMSCAN to the position of global leader in Outlander PHEV sales. The market is unique and capable of even more as we continue to evolve our offerings and brand.”

Soon to be released in the 2023 Outlander PHEV.