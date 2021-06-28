Minister McKenna points to Waterfront Toronto revitalization as symbol of Canada’s infrastructure ambitions

June 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, visited Canada’s Sugar Beach; the transformed Waterfront Toronto park that was once a surface parking lot in a former industrial area.

Featuring a plaza, a tree-lined promenade and views of large freighters docking in the slip to deliver sugar to the neighbouring Redpath factory, the accessible urban beach is one of the many Waterfront Toronto revitalization projects to embody Canada’s infrastructure ambitions: to build public infrastructure that provides economic, social and environmental benefits for people across the country.

“Waterfront Toronto’s work to build a vibrant waterfront for everyone is creating jobs and economic opportunity, providing new access to green spaces and the water, and is building a more inclusive community,” said McKenna. “We are fortunate to have talented new federal board appointees that will play a critical role in delivering on this nation-building infrastructure project. I would like to thank Leslie Woo, Drew Fagan and Rahul Bhardwaj for agreeing to serve with Jeanhy Shim and other board members and use their skills and talents to work with provincial and municipal board members to transform the waterfront and create extraordinary new places to live, work, learn and play.”

During the visit, McKenna toured a waterfront revitalization project currently underway: The Waterfront Innovation Centre. The Centre will support the creation of a commercial district in East Bayfront and respond to the need of knowledge-based companies and workers. Central to the project is the waterfront-wide ultra-high-speed broadband fibre-optic network.

“I am pleased to welcome these three new Directors to the Board of Waterfront Toronto. They will strengthen our governance with their experience, knowledge and dedication,” Stephen Diamond, Chair, Board of Directors, Waterfront Toronto. “The Government of Canada has, and continues to be, a tremendous partner and champion of the nationally-significant revitalization work underway on Toronto’s waterfront.”