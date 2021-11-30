Metro France and Boralex sign power purchase agreement

November 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Boralex Inc. has signed an agreement with METRO France, allowing the financing of the construction of the Grange du Causse solar power plant, located in the commune of Pézènes-les-Mines, 60 kilometres from Montpellier, Occitania.

The Grange du Causse power plant will generate 15.9 MWc and produce about 23 GWh/year. Boralex will build and operate this facility.

Through this agreement, Boralex will supply Metro France with the power generated by the solar power plant for 20 years, starting in 2024.

“This new contract reaffirms METRO’s strong ambition to decarbonize its energy. Already nearly 25 per cent of our power supply comes from renewable sources and the objective is to reach 50 per cent in 2025 and 100 per cent in 2030.” said Pascal Peltier, CEO, Metro France.

“The Grange du Causse site is our first solar project built from scratch based on a corporate PPA. We are particularly proud to now count METRO France among our clients. With this contract, we are now providing over 200 GWh/year in wind and solar power through corporate PPAs ranging from 3 to 20 years. This strengthens our position as a leader in green energy sales through a comprehensive and flexible service offering that meets the needs of businesses for a responsible, cost-efficient power supply,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex, Europe.