Methanex appoints president and CEO

Methanex announced the retirement of John Floren and names Rich Sumner as president, CEO and member of the board of directors.

“I am excited by the opportunity to lead Methanex and to build on our existing strong foundation as the global leader in the methanol industry with an outstanding team and culture,” said Sumner. “I look forward to executing on Methanex’s strategy, maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation and capitalizing on the opportunities we have ahead of us including methanol’s role in the transition to a low-carbon economy.”