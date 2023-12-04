Medicom Group Inc. invests $165M in new production facility in London, Ont.

LONDON — Ontario has secured a stable and reliable domestic source of medical grade nitrile gloves through Medicom Group Inc.’s $165 million investment to construct a new 140,000 square-foot production facility in London. Medicom’s investment supports the government’s effort to shore-up domestic production of medical supplies and increase the province’s resiliency against future emergencies while creating 135 new, good-paying jobs in the region.

The new plant will ensure that Ontario maintains a robust stockpile of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to safeguard health care, hospital and frontline workers across the province. Medical grade nitrile gloves manufactured to Health Canada standards have become widely adopted as the standard glove across multiple commercial segments including the dental, industrial, medical, research and retail sectors.

“During the last pandemic, we experienced the difficulties that arose from needing to have critical supplies imported from overseas when we needed them most,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The lessons we learned emphasized the importance of building a strong, resilient and self-reliant manufacturing supply chain. This investment will help enhance public safety and pandemic preparedness while creating new, good-paying jobs for workers in the London area.”

To support this project, Ont. is also investing $30 million which will help build the facility and ensure millions of medical grade nitrile gloves are available for use by Ontarians. This undertaking will help generate indirect jobs while trying to strengthen Ontario’s PPE supply chains and preparedness against future challenges.

“Supply Ontario is pleased to work with the federal and provincial governments to support this great partnership with Medicom. Producing materials locally supports businesses across the province and also builds resiliency in our supply chain. As we look to the future, we are supporting ways to ensure Ontarians have what they need when they need it,” said James Wallace, Chief Executive Officer, Supply Ontario.