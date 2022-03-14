MDA announces Space Robotics Centre of Excellence

March 14, 2022 Maryam Farag

MDA Ltd. revealed details of its new global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, Ontario.

The 200,000-square-feet building will feature labs, manufacturing, R&D, and assembly, integration and test facilities.

“This new facility will be home to our growing team and will further unlock the potential of our world-class engineering and space mission expertise, while allowing us to bring to market a full suite of innovative commercial space robotics products that leverage Canadarm3 technology,” said Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA.

The MDA Centre of Excellence for Space Robotics is currently under construction with the lab slated to be operational by the end of 2022, and will be supported by a $25 million grant from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

“Ontario is home to the brightest talent and a thriving innovation ecosystem that make projects with incredible companies like MDA, a global leader in the space robotics industry, possible,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Today’s investment will strengthen Ontario’s vibrant advanced technology sector, create exciting new jobs and ensure that scientific breakthroughs will continue to be made in our province.”