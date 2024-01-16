Mazda adopts North American charging standard for North American BEVs

This addition will provide access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Mazda Motor Corporation announced an agreement was reached with Tesla, Inc. to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for charging ports on the company’s Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) launched in North America from 2025 onward.

Mazda will drive adoption of NACS to provide customers with a broader range of charging options. This addition will provide Mazda BEV customers with greater charging convenience through access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.