Manufacturing sales edged up 0.3% in October

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in October were unchanged

December 15, 2020   by The Canadian Press, Ottawa


Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales grew 0.3% to $54.1 billion in October, led by the paper, and petroleum and coal industries.

The agency says the rise followed a revised increase of 2.2% for September compared with an earlier reading of 1.5%. The growth in October came as paper manufacturing sales climbed 5.4% to $2.4 billion on higher sales in the pulp, paper and paperboard mills industries.

Petroleum and coal product industry sales increased 3.1% to $3.9 billion. Year over year, manufacturing sales were down 5.2%.In constant dollars, Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in October were unchanged, indicating that the increase for the month was driven entirely by higher prices.

