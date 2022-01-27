Manufacturing CEOs focusing on resilient supply chains and tech transformation in response to COVID-19: report

January 27, 2022 Maryam Farag

According to a report conducted by KPMG, the pandemic, climate change and geopolitics are driving global manufacturing executives to focus more than before on a twin transformation: smart digitization and a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The findings of the Global Manufacturing Prospects 2022 report are based on a global survey of almost 150 CEOs in manufacturing companies in 11 countries in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Three quarters are at companies with annual revenue of $1 billion or more.

CEOs at manufacturers have learned two important lessons from the pandemic: the vital importance of a resilient supply chain and the need to invest in new technologies to strengthen resilience, by avoiding business disruptions, and taking advantage of them.

“Manufacturers should now focus on a twin transformation: intelligent digitization and ambitious ESG goal-setting. If they are executed effectively, they are likely to reinforce each other to create a more competitive enterprise and a more habitable planet,” said Stéphane Souchet, Global Head of Industrial Manufacturing, KPMG International.

Among the main findings of the survey: