Magna joins Telia Sweden and Ericsson’s 5G innovation program

Magna will have access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, enabling low latency gigabit speeds and seamless connectivity for new ADAS trials.

AURORA — Magna, a global mobility technology company, is enhancing its automated driving capabilities by joining NorthStar – Telia Sweden and Ericsson’s 5G innovation program for industrial enterprises. As part of the agreement, Telia and Ericsson have built a dedicated, private 5G network at Magna’s test track located in Vårgårda, Sweden, where new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity are being trialed.

As part of NorthStar, Magna will have access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, enabling low latency gigabit speeds and seamless connectivity for new ADAS trials. Additionally, the use of mmWave technology enables ongoing research into joint sensing and communication systems.

“By utilizing the latest advancements in mobile networks, we are able to accelerate the automotive domain by offering sensor enhancements and as a result offer more capable and competitive ADAS products,” said Bill Snider, President of Electronics.

“Our focus is not only on meeting challenging technical requirements, but also on developing products that can help anticipate critical situations to prevent accidents, ultimately making the roads safer for all.”

Advertisement

Magna’s test track will feature the 5G network, delivering gigabits data speeds and ultra-low latency. Leveraging the 26GHz frequency band and 400MHz bandwidth, this network is crucial for Magna’s driving automation and driver support systems, which rely on real-time data from vehicle sensors. Fast network speeds and quick response times are essential for timely alerts to drivers, preventing accidents, and minimizing their impact.

NorthStar’s 5G network is powered by Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core, which connects to Telia’s existing public 5G network. This interconnectivity will enable Magna to benefit from high-speed connectivity across large geographical areas.